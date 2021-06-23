Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.64). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

LIND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. 3,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.55. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.85.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 55,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $955,850.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,816,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

