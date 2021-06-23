LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Holdings Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAMP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

RAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

LiveRamp stock opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.