LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Holdings Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAMP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.