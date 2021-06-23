Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Increased to Buy at Investec

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

LYG stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

