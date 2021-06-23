Loopring (LRC) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, Loopring has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $254.64 million and $26.59 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00053793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00020346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.53 or 0.00604680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00078054 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,423,784 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

