LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,817 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of People’s United Financial worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PBCT opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.23. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

