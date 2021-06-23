LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

