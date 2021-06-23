LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Clorox by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,164,000 after acquiring an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Clorox by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after acquiring an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,453,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $174.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.55. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $172.35 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

