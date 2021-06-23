LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after buying an additional 1,607,458 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,070 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

