LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,715 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,708,000 after purchasing an additional 997,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Mondelez International by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,760,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,553,000 after acquiring an additional 927,404 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.96. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

