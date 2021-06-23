LSL Property Services’ (LSL) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LSL traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 438 ($5.72). 26,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,720. The firm has a market cap of £460.60 million and a P/E ratio of 27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.46. LSL Property Services has a 12-month low of GBX 181.50 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 512 ($6.69). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 424.07.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

