Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

