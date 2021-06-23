Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUN. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.13.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 15.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.76. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.61 and a 52-week high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total transaction of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 475,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,941,570. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Insiders sold a total of 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 in the last 90 days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

