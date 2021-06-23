Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ LBC opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Luther Burbank by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Luther Burbank by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

