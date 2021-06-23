Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of MX traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,451. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.