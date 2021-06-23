Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases Shares of 908 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,806,000 after acquiring an additional 192,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,559,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.71.

Penumbra stock traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $275.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,956. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,710.52, a P/E/G ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.60.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

