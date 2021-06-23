Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives $4.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.18.

MGDPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Marathon Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.39. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

