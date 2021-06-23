Mark J. Alles Purchases 2,000 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TPTX stock opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 0.98. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.43 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.93.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

