Mark J. Alles Purchases 2,000 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
TPTX stock opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 0.98. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.43 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.93.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.
See Also: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.