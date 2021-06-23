Marlowe (LON:MRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $876.00

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 876 ($11.44) and last traded at GBX 869.60 ($11.36), with a volume of 20665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 871 ($11.38).

MRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £658.64 million and a P/E ratio of 2,811.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 787.11.

In other news, insider Charles Skinner sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01), for a total transaction of £2,070,000 ($2,704,468.25).

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

