Marmota Limited (ASX:MEU) Insider Neville Bergin Purchases 330,000 Shares of Stock

Marmota Limited (ASX:MEU) insider Neville Bergin purchased 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,530.00 ($9,664.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 26.44 and a quick ratio of 26.34.

Marmota Company Profile

Marmota Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for uranium, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Junction Dam uranium project located 15 km east from the Honeymoon in-situ recovery uranium mine 50 km west of broken hill kilometers located to the west of Broken Hill, Australia.

