Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $26,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,038,000 after acquiring an additional 129,845 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

In related news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,343. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $75.97 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.