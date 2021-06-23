Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

