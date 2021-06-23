Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 92.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,649 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 60,103 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,842 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $185.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.82. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $54,293.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,614. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

