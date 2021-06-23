Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 2,307 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.21% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 116,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 106,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,378 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 38,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

AMAL opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $469.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

AMAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

