Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after buying an additional 1,444,006 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,110,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,807,000 after purchasing an additional 94,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after purchasing an additional 167,602 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.87.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $151.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.40. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.23.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

