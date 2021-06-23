Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 22,432 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,432 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCU shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $48.50 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:SCU opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.44. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.34 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 164.31%. Research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.