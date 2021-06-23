Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 143,721 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,721 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $91,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

NYSE AWI opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.05. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $110.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AWI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Insiders sold 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

