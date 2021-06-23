Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,319,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,461 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $81,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFL opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.29. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

GFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

