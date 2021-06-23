Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,580,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 367,012 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.01% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $61,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.