Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,692,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,697,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.33% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after purchasing an additional 405,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 848.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,230,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after buying an additional 8,257,571 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,627,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 438.5% during the 1st quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 1,378,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 1,122,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

NYSE EDU opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

