Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103,501 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $66,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

FHB stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.02. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

