Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 288,311 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,987,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,311 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $74,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,545,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,174,000 after buying an additional 550,147 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 71.2% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,310,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,341,000 after buying an additional 545,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNDR. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

