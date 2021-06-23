Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717,995 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.32% of The Kroger worth $86,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,674,220 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

