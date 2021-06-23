MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) vs. Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Head-To-Head Review

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) and MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vision Marine Technologies and MasterCraft Boat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 MasterCraft Boat 0 1 3 0 2.75

MasterCraft Boat has a consensus price target of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 48.89%. Given MasterCraft Boat’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MasterCraft Boat is more favorable than Vision Marine Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and MasterCraft Boat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Marine Technologies N/A N/A N/A MasterCraft Boat 8.73% 59.90% 17.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and MasterCraft Boat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Marine Technologies $1.80 million 45.97 -$1.69 million N/A N/A MasterCraft Boat $363.07 million 1.34 -$24.05 million $1.30 19.76

Vision Marine Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MasterCraft Boat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of MasterCraft Boat shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of MasterCraft Boat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MasterCraft Boat beats Vision Marine Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc., doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers. It also sells its products online. The company was formerly known as The Canadian Electric Boat Company. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. The NauticStar segment offers boats that are primarily used for saltwater fishing and general recreational boating. The Crest segment produces pontoon boats for use in general recreational boating. The company also offers various accessories, including trailers and aftermarket parts. It sells its boats through a network of independent dealers in North America and internationally. The company was formerly known as MCBC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Vonore, Tennessee.

