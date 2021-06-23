Mattern Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,049,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,837,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,525,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,883,000 after buying an additional 436,149 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,459,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3,234.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 245,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after buying an additional 238,412 shares during the period.

HYD stock opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $58.78 and a 12 month high of $63.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87.

