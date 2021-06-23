Maxcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $48.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $336,118.21 and approximately $48.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,493.20 or 1.00823360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00030033 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.00 or 0.00315693 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.32 or 0.00766767 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00377195 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

