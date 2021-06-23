Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Maximus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 329,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Maximus by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 48,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of MMS opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,150. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

