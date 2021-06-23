McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $233.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.21. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.