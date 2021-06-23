MDU Resources Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,013 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,001% compared to the typical daily volume of 92 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on MDU. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

MDU stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

In related news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

