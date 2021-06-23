Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Medical Facilities stock traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,967. Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of C$3.65 and a 52-week high of C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11. The firm has a market cap of C$215.56 million and a PE ratio of 47.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.35.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Facilities will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Medical Facilities to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$7.75 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

