Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Raises Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic has increased its dividend by 26.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 44 consecutive years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

NYSE:MDT opened at $126.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $4,795,406. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

