Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,588 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,775,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $676,560,000 after purchasing an additional 294,573 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,669 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 608.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,849 shares of company stock worth $4,795,406 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,319. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

