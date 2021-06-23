Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.35

Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MRC opened at GBX 267.56 ($3.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -14.86. Mercantile Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.60 ($2.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 281.75 ($3.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 273.17.

In other Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Heather Hopkins acquired 6,000 shares of Mercantile Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £15,960 ($20,851.84).

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

