Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,271 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nokia were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Nokia by 3,404.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

