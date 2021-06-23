Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $204,000 in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Valvoline by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,728,000 after buying an additional 1,145,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 695,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.46. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

