Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 1,238 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,077,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,862,160.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,079,253 shares of company stock worth $297,195,142 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $92.43 billion and a PE ratio of -9.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.29.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

