Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 534 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NetEase were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. CLSA decreased their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.00. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.93 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $32.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.12%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

