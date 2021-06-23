Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.42.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.83. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.