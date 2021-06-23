MESEFA Hits Market Cap of $41,804.57 (SEFA)

MESEFA (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One MESEFA coin can now be purchased for $0.0971 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MESEFA has a total market capitalization of $41,804.57 and approximately $1,727.00 worth of MESEFA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MESEFA has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00110131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00171488 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,601.36 or 1.00393788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002801 BTC.

MESEFA’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. MESEFA’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MESEFA’s official website is mesefa.com

