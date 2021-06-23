Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.22% of Metropolitan Bank worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 538.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCB opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $524.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $66.40.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

