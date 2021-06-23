Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.20 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 236,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 19.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 79,177 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

